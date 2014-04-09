* Shares in Bharat Forge Ltd rose as much as 1.73
percent to their highest level since April 2006 after Goldman
Sachs upgraded the auto components maker to "neutral" from
"sell" as part of its preference for cyclical shares over
defensive ones.
* Goldman also upgraded truck maker Ashok Leyland Ltd
to "neutral" from "sell," saying both stocks could be
beneficiaries of any macro improvement at home and abroad.
* The investment bank said Bharat Forge would benefit from
improved truck demand from the European Union and the United
States, as well as favourable raw material and currency exchange
rates.
* For Ashok Leyland, Goldman said the stock would benefit from
improved domestic demand at home.
* Bharat Forge was up 1.71 percent to 444.30 rupees, while Ashok
Leyland was up 2.82 percent to 23.70 rupees at 0559 GMT.
