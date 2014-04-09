(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
gain as much as 7.95 percent, adding to their 2.9 percent rise
on Monday, as brokers upgrade the stock after Sun agreed to buy
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2 billion.
* Sun Pharma is heading for its biggest single-day percentage
gain since May 2009.
* UBS upgraded Sun Pharma to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its
target to 720 rupees for 660 rupees on Wednesday, citing the
expected contribution to earnings from Ranbaxy.
* "We believe the deal makes sense given limited overlap for Sun
and Ranbaxy in India and Sun's limited presence in ROW (rest of
world) markets, UBS said in a report dated Tuesday, adding Sun
would be able to cut administrative and research and development
costs.
* On Monday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch also upgraded Sun
Pharma to "buy" from "neutral", citing a higher
price-to-earnings multiple after Ranbaxy's acquisition.
* Ranbaxy shares gained 2.2 percent.
