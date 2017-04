* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point at 9.11 percent, after hitting 9.13 percent in early trade, its highest since Dec. 6. * Traders say value buying seen after the sharp rise in yields in recent sessions. The 10-year yield has risen 30 basis points over its March close. * The overnight spike in global crude oil prices had pushed yields up in early trade but largely in line auction papers and value buying limited further falls in prices. * The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)