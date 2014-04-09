HONG KONG, April 8 As part of ongoing metadata
enhancements, Reuters will retire 43 legacy business sector news
codes on April 11, 2014. From that date, only Thomson Reuters
Business Classification (TRBC) codes will be used to tag
business stories. TRBC codes are more granular than legacy codes
and have been used in the news file since 2007. The main impact
of the change is therefore to remove unneeded complexity.
Here is the list of the codes to be removed, each followed by
the equivalent TRBC code and corresponding business sector:
ADV ADVT Advertising & Marketing
AER AERO Aerospace & Defense
AIR AIRL Airlines
APL CELE Consumer Electronics
AUT AUTO Automobiles & Auto Parts
BEV BEVS Beverages
BLD CONS Construction Supplies &
Fixtures
BNK BSVC Banking Services
BUS BSUP Business Support Services
CHE CHEM Chemicals
CON COEN Construction & Engineering
DPR OFCE Office Equipment
DRU PHMR Pharmaceuticals & Medical
Research
ELC ELCO Electrical Components &
Equipment
ELG UTIL Utilities
ELI CHIP Semiconductors
ENQ OILQ Oil Related Services &
Equipment
ENR ENER Energy
FIN FINS Financials
FOD FOOD1 Food Processing
GDM PREC Precious Metals & Minerals
GSFT PLAY Toys & Games
HDWR HARW Computer Hardware
IND INDM Industrial Machinery &
Equipment
INS INSR Insurance
LEI ENTS Hotels & Entertainment
Services
MAC INDM Machinery, Equipment &
Components
MET MTAL Metals & Mining
MUL INDS Industrials
MIS COMA Construction Materials
PUB MDIA Media & Publishing
REA REAL Real Estate
REC LEIS Leisure Products
RET SHOP Retailers
RRL RORA Transportation, Ground
SFWR SOFW Software
SHP SHIP Marine Services
STE STEE Steel
TBCS BCST Broadcasting
TEL TCOM Telecommunications Services
TEX APPA Textiles & Apparel
TIM TREE Paper & Forest Products
WHO TRAD Diversified Trading &
Distributing
(Reporting By Matthew Perreau)