* USD/INR trading at 60.03/04 versus its Monday's close of 60.11/12, off the session lows of 59.80 levels, in cautious trading before the U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March meeting. * "The market is cautious, though it is currently assuming the FOMC minutes to be less hawkish than the press conference in March," a senior trader with a foreign bank said. * Traders also said some defence-related dollar demand pushed USD/INR higher. * USD/INR has bounced back after hitting an eight-month low of 59.5950 on April 2 as shares have retreated from record highs during the corresponding period. * The BSE index is up 0.5 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.