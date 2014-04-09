* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.87 percent
snapping a three-session losing streak, while the broader NSE
index is trading 0.84 percent higher, moving closer to
their all-time highs hit on April 3.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gain as much as 8.1
percent after brokerages upgrade the stock citing its plans to
acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories for $3.2 billion. Ranbaxy
was also up 3.2 percent.
* Other blue chip stocks also gain. State Bank of India
rises 2.5 percent while Tata Motors jumps 3.8 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 7.03 billion
rupees ($116.98 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows, totalling nearly $4.5 billion so far in 2014.
