BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Apr 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date May 11, 2015
Coupon 3 month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor flat
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter