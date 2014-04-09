* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 4 basis points at 9.06 percent, after hitting 9.13 percent
in early trade, its highest since Dec. 6.
* Traders say bond price gains preceded by receiving in
overnight indexed swap rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate
down 2 basis points at 8.58 percent while the
one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 8.63 percent.
* Traders say heavy short positions were built ahead of the
lined up debt supplies but at 9.10 percent plus levels,
investors found attractive opportunity to buy, triggering a
short-covering rally.
* Traders say the rally in the domestic share market to
record highs also aiding sentiment for debt.
* The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on
Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year
bonds.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)