* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 4 basis points at 9.06 percent, after hitting 9.13 percent in early trade, its highest since Dec. 6. * Traders say bond price gains preceded by receiving in overnight indexed swap rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.58 percent while the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 8.63 percent. * Traders say heavy short positions were built ahead of the lined up debt supplies but at 9.10 percent plus levels, investors found attractive opportunity to buy, triggering a short-covering rally. * Traders say the rally in the domestic share market to record highs also aiding sentiment for debt. * The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)