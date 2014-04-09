Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Francaise De Financement Local (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 105.087

Reoffer price 105.087

Spread Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixi and Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris and Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)