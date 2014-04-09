BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Allied Irish Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.917
Yield 2.768 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.1bp
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley
Nomura, Merrion Capital Group & Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Ltd
Ratings B1 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1057481084
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter