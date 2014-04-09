April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 99.752

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Deutsche Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XHM0

