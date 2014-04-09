BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.894
Reoffer price 99.894
Yield 1.516 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CITI, COMZ & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011847425
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter