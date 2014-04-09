April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.894

Reoffer price 99.894

Yield 1.516 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CITI, COMZ & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011847425

