April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.234

Reoffer yield 1.491 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1057478023

