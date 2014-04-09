BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
As the idea of picking up bargains among EM-exposed stocks gathers steam, Standard Chartered could find itself in the sweet spot.
** Stock up 13 pct since hitting nearly 2-yr low on March 20 on rising volumes as shorts cover.
** Trades at smallest premium on P/B to UK banks since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/kyf48v
** Still a big underperformer vs the UK banking index.
** Shorts are covering, with utilization ratio falling by a fifth to 4 pct over the last week according to Markit.
** BofA-ML sales desk and Investec (4-star ranked analyst on StarMine) pushing stock on valuations.
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year