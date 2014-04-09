BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2029
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.715
Reoffer price 99.715
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year