* Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday on profit taking after life-highs in the previous session. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.3 percent to 6,825, a 29-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.12 percent. * Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the Fed may be more cautious towards raising interest rates than markets had thought. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 10.43 billion rupees ($173.50 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries NS> and Ranbaxy Laboratories shares on watch. India's market regulator will ask the companies for more information about their planned merger and seek data from exchanges after shares in Ranbaxy surged in the run-up to the deal, a senior source at the regulator said on Wednesday. * Also, Europe's regulator to inspect Ranbaxy's India plant in June ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)