India's benchmark 10-year bond, which ended at 9.03 percent on Wednesday, will continue to be supported by the bullish momentum from better-than-expected cut-off at the state loan auction.

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday seven states raised the targeted 53.85 billion rupees via state development loans.

* The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bonds.

* Investors will be wary of taking large bets ahead of next week's consumer price inflation data.

* The 10-year yield is seen moving in a 9.00 to 9.07 percent range during the day.