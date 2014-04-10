BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
India's benchmark 10-year bond, which ended at 9.03 percent on Wednesday, will continue to be supported by the bullish momentum from better-than-expected cut-off at the state loan auction.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday seven states raised the targeted 53.85 billion rupees via state development loans.
* The government will sell 160 billion rupees worth bonds on Friday, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bonds.
* Investors will be wary of taking large bets ahead of next week's consumer price inflation data.
* The 10-year yield is seen moving in a 9.00 to 9.07 percent range during the day.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme