* USD/INR expected to open at around 59.95 levels versus its Wednesday's close of 60.14/15, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

* Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the Fed may be more cautious towards raising interest rates than markets had thought.

* The pair is expected to move in a 59.70 to 60.20 range during the day.

* The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day.

* The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting disappointed dollar bulls.