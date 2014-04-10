BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* USD/INR expected to open at around 59.95 levels versus its Wednesday's close of 60.14/15, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:
* Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the Fed may be more cautious towards raising interest rates than markets had thought.
* The pair is expected to move in a 59.70 to 60.20 range during the day.
* The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day.
* The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting disappointed dollar bulls.
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme