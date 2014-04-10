* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 9.02 percent on continued bargain buying after the sharp fall in prices in recent sessions. * Traders, however, expect sentiment to remain cautious ahead of Friday's 160 billion rupee debt sale and the consumer price inflation data due next week. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 9.00 to 9.10 percent range during the day. * U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Wednesday, driven by a technical rally and unexpectedly high gasoline demand, while tensions between Russia and the West underpinned Brent crude prices. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)