US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares in India's Britannia Industries Ltd gain 2.2 percent after broker Kotak Institutional Equities started coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,050 rupees. * "Britannia's strong brands/products and improving execution underpin our positive stance on the stock," Kotak said in a report on Thursday. * Kotak adds Britannia shares will also benefit from improvements in its manufacturing efficiency and distribution, better profitability in the non-bakery unit and a trend towards more premium biscuits among other factors and can re-rate from current valuations on margin expansion, preimunization trends in biscuits and potential increase in dividend payouts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)