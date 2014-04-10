* Shares in India's Britannia Industries Ltd gain 2.2 percent after broker Kotak Institutional Equities started coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1,050 rupees. * "Britannia's strong brands/products and improving execution underpin our positive stance on the stock," Kotak said in a report on Thursday. * Kotak adds Britannia shares will also benefit from improvements in its manufacturing efficiency and distribution, better profitability in the non-bakery unit and a trend towards more premium biscuits among other factors and can re-rate from current valuations on margin expansion, preimunization trends in biscuits and potential increase in dividend payouts. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)