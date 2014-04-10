* India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.14 percent after hitting a second consecutive record high. * The BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to its life-high of 22,702.49, while the NSE index rose 0.3 percent to a record 6,816.45. * Among gainers, stocks tied to domestic economy-banks, capital goods gain. State Bank of India is up 2.4 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 2.8 percent. * Exporters lead the declines, with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falling 0.8 percent after rising 7.1 percent in the previous session. Infosys falls 0.5 percent on caution ahead of March-quarter results on April 15. * Among other blue chip shares, ITC Ltd is down 0.7 percent while Tata Steel Ltd falls 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)