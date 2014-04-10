* Shares in Indian tractor maker Escorts Ltd gain 3.5 percent after a company filing to stock exchanges shows billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company to 5.47 percent from 4.89 percent he held as of the end of December. * Jhunjhunwala, referred to at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 700,000 shares in the January-March quarter, the filing shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)