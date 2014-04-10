US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares in Indian tractor maker Escorts Ltd gain 3.5 percent after a company filing to stock exchanges shows billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company to 5.47 percent from 4.89 percent he held as of the end of December. * Jhunjhunwala, referred to at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 700,000 shares in the January-March quarter, the filing shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)