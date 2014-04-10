* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 2 basis points at 9.05 percent as traders pare positions ahead of the upcoming 160 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. * Sentiment is also likely to remain cautious ahead of the consumer price inflation data due next week. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 9.00 to 9.10 percent range during the day. * Traders say weakness in the rupee also hurting sentiment for government debt while a rise in global crude oil prices also hurts. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)