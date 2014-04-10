* USD/INR trading at 60.17/18 from its Wednesday's close of 60.14/15, on caution ahead of a slew of economic data, starting with industrial output on Friday and consumer inflation on Tuesday. * The gap between the spot USD/INR and one-month NDF reflects that offshore players expect the dollar to gain against the rupee in the near term. * Dollar bids by state-run banks likely for defence and oil-related payments also supported the pair. * Two traders also cite some election jitters after an unexpectedly weak result in parliamentary elections for the front runner to be Indonesia's next president. * Although the Indonesia election do not have a direct impact on India, these traders say the results by Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, are a reminder that BJP's Narendra Modi could fail to get a majority in the ongoing five-week long elections. * "Modi is the popular candidate in India and if he falters like Jokowi, in Indonesia, a coalition government is in store for India," said a senior banker with a foreign bank, who expects the rupee to weaken to 62 levels in the near term.