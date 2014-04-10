BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* USD/INR trading at 60.17/18 from its Wednesday's close of 60.14/15, on caution ahead of a slew of economic data, starting with industrial output on Friday and consumer inflation on Tuesday. * The gap between the spot USD/INR and one-month NDF reflects that offshore players expect the dollar to gain against the rupee in the near term. * Dollar bids by state-run banks likely for defence and oil-related payments also supported the pair. * Two traders also cite some election jitters after an unexpectedly weak result in parliamentary elections for the front runner to be Indonesia's next president. * Although the Indonesia election do not have a direct impact on India, these traders say the results by Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, are a reminder that BJP's Narendra Modi could fail to get a majority in the ongoing five-week long elections. * "Modi is the popular candidate in India and if he falters like Jokowi, in Indonesia, a coalition government is in store for India," said a senior banker with a foreign bank, who expects the rupee to weaken to 62 levels in the near term.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme