* Life Insurance Corp was spotted selling IT and bank shares after a recent rally, said four dealers at brokerages that handle trades on behalf of India's largest state-run insurer. * "LIC has been a consistent seller of Indian shares during this rally, and the pace would increase only till elections," one of the dealers said. * LIC officials were not immediately reachable for comments. * NSE's banking sub-index gains 0.5 percent while IT sub-index falls 0.7 percent at 0828 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)