(Updated Notes for Tranche 2)
Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Thursday.
Borrower Emissionszentrale Der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 62 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 8, 2029
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 102.416
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap
Payment Date May 8, 2014
ISIN CH0242193974
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 24.7 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2023
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 104.021
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Notes The issue size will total 77.6 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0242193966
****
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
