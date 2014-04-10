* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 4 basis points at 8.99 percent as short-covering rally in the benchmark paper continues after a sharp drop in prices in recent sessions. * At the four-month low for bonds hit on Wednesday, the 10-year yield had touched 9.13 percent, at which point, yields were up 33 basis points since its March 28 close. * Sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the 160 billion rupees debt sale on Friday add the consumer price inflation data due next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)