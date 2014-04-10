Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd.
Issue Amount S$175 million
Maturity Date April 21, 2016
Coupon 5.95 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.95 pct
Spread 536.5
Underlying govt bond Over the 2 year SGD SOR
Payment Date April 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
