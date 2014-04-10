Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.763

Reoffer price 99.763

Yield 2.913 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International, Royal Bank of

Scotland, MPS, and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1(Moody's) and A(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

