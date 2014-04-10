BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 80 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1057609908
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016