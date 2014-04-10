BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Limited
Guarantor Southern Cross Airports Corporation Holdings Limited,
Southern Cross Airports Corporation Pty Limited, Sydney
Airport Corporation Limited, Sydney Airport RPS Company Pty Limited
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2024
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.845
Yield 2.768 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1057783174
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016