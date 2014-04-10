April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Limited

Guarantor Southern Cross Airports Corporation Holdings Limited,

Southern Cross Airports Corporation Pty Limited, Sydney

Airport Corporation Limited, Sydney Airport RPS Company Pty Limited

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.845

Yield 2.768 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1057783174

