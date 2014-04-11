* Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, after Nasdaq suffered its biggest drop in two-and-a-half years on Thursday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.51 percent to 6,787, a 14-point discount to the underlying NSE index close on Thursday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.81 percent. * Japanese shares sank to six-month lows on Friday as an escalating selloff on Wall Street spread to Asia and slugged markets that had been fairly resilient up to now. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.42 billion rupees ($56.89 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 134.5 million rupees. * Caution is seen prevailing ahead of February's factory output data due later in the day and the start of quarterly earnings reports next week. India will also release consumer price inflation data, in the midst of a five-week election. * India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows. * The head of India's central bank ran into a wall of resistance on Thursday when he urged some counterparts in developed economies to more formally consider the effects their domestic stimulus has on emerging markets. * Bank Shares will be watched after the Indian central bank submitted a report on pricing of credit by banks. ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)