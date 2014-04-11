Indian government bonds are likely to continue gaining in opening trades supported by a strong rally in US Treasuries. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 9.00 percent on Thursday.

* The rally in bonds will be shallow as it comes ahead of the government auction of 160 billion rupees of bonds, including 80 billion rupees of the benchmark bonds.

* The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in nearly four weeks as market-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting renewed appetite for government debt.

* Traders will be wary of taking large bets ahead of industrial output data during the session and consumer inflation on Tuesday.

* India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows.