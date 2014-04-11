* USD/INR expected to open at around 60.30 levels versus its Thursday's close of 60.07/08, amid weak Asian peers. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

* Caution seen prevailing ahead of February's factory output data due later in the day and consumer price inflation data next week.

* India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows.

* The head of India's central bank ran into a wall of resistance on Thursday when he urged some counterparts in developed economies to more formally consider the effects their domestic stimulus has on emerging markets.

* The pair is expected to move in a 60.10 to 60.50 range during the day.

* The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day.