* Bank shares fall 1.2 percent after a central bank panel recommended a slew of measures, including potentially changing how lending rates are set for the sector, raising worries about overall profitability. * For the RBI report, click (link.reuters.com/ran48v) * "Banks will have reservations against some of these recommendations of the panel as this could affect their margin management and thus overall profitability," an analyst tracking the sector said. * ICICI Bank is down 1.4 percent while State Bank of India is down 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)