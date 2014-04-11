* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2 basis points to 9.02 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the 160-billion-rupee bond sale later in the day. * A sharp rise in yields, however, is likely to be averted on the back of a rally in U.S. treasury prices on Thursday. * The U.S. Treasuries market rallied with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in nearly four weeks as market-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting renewed appetite for government debt. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a 8.98 to 9.10 percent range until industrial output data later in the day and, more importantly, the CPI inflation data on Tuesday. * India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)