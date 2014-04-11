* USD/INR trading at 60.29/30 versus its close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

* Traders will watch February's factory output data due later in the day and consumer price inflation data next week.

* A Reuters poll shows India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months.

* The head of India's central bank ran into a wall of resistance on Thursday when he urged some counterparts in developed economies to more formally consider the effects their domestic stimulus has on emerging markets.

* Domestic shares trading weaker in early trade also weighing on rupee and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows.