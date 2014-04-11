* Investors should switch to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) from Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) as valuations and fundamentals now favour the software services exporter over the engineering firm, Credit Suisse says in a note on Friday. * TCS shares surged 73 percent last year, compared with a flat performance by L&T. But roles have reversed this year, with the construction firm up 21 percent and the IT firm down 3.1 percent. * Credit Suisse estimates L&T is now trading at a 14 percent price-to-earnings premium to TCS, the highest since October 2010, even as consensus earnings estimate changes have been "insignificant." * The investment bank adds that TCS also scores well on fundamentals such as leverage, earnings-per-share growth and cash generation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)