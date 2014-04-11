* India's BSE index is down 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.56 percent lower, retreating from record highs hit on Thursday. * Shares are being dragged down by a slide in the region as steep falls in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks are spreading to other sectors and regions. * Traders also cite caution ahead of February factory output data due later in the day, while due next week are consumer inflation data and the start of quarterly earnings reports. * Among blue chips, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd falls 1.4 percent while Reliance Industries is down 0.8 percent. * Bank shares fall 1.2 percent after a central bank panel recommended a slew of measures, including potentially changing how lending rates are set for the sector, raising worries about overall profitability. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)