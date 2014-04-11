* Shares in Shilpa Medicare Ltd gain as much as 5.5 percent to a record high of 457.80 rupees ahead of a board meeting later in the day to consider a preferential issue, traders say. * The company, backed by private equity funds Baring Private Equity Partners and Tano Capital, said on Wednesday its board will meet on April 11 to consider a preferential allotment of shares. * Shares in the company were up 4.02 percent at 451.2 rupees by 0427 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)