* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 9.01 percent with investors staying light ahead of the 160 billion rupees debt sale results due later in the day. * For a poll on the auction cut-offs, see * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a 8.98 to 9.10 percent range ahead of key data points. February industrial output data is due post market close while the retail inflation data is due on Tuesday. * India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows. * A sharp rise in yields is also unlikely on the back of a rally in U.S. treasury prices on Thursday. * The U.S. Treasuries market rallied with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in nearly four weeks as market-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting renewed appetite for government debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)