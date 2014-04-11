* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.65 percent while the broader NSE index was down 0.58 percent on profit-taking after hitting a record high on Thursday. * Shares are being dragged down by a slide in the region as steep falls in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks are spreading to other sectors and regions. * Reliance Industries was down 1.2 percent,, State Bank of India was down 1.02 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra was down 1.6 percent. * Bank shares fall 0.8 percent after a central bank panel recommended a slew of measures, including potentially changing how lending rates are set for the sector, raising worries about overall profitability. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)