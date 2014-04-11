* USD/INR trading higher at 60.24/25, but off day's highs of 60.35, on continued losses in Asian currencies and on wider trade deficit data. * The pair ended at 60.07/08 on Thursday. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * India's trade deficit widened in March on lower exports, increasing pressure on the country's current account balance. * Slew of data set to be released including February's factory output data due later in the day and consumer price inflation data next week kept traders cautious. * A Reuters poll shows India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months. * Domestic shares are down 0.64 percent weighing on INR. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)