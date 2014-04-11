* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 9.03 percent as traders trim positions ahead of the long weekend and the consumer price inflation data due on Tuesday. * Financial markets will remain closed on Monday for a local holiday. * Traders are expecting the retail inflation for March to come in around 8.3 percent. A number above 8.5 percent will cause a small selloff while a number close to 8 or below 8 percent will lead to a 3-4 basis points rally, they say. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in a 8.98 to 9.10 percent range until the retail inflation data. * India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months, a Reuters poll shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)