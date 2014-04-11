Apr 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 103.1 basis points

Yield 9.682 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 10.4 pct March 2019 TURKGB

Payment Date April 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 85 million

Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0484854483

