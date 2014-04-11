April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 70 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 3, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 85.728

Yield 9.366 pct

Payment Date April 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0935881853

