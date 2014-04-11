* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are keenly awaiting consumer inflation data for March due on Tuesday for near-term direction. * Annual retail price inflation is forecast to have edged up to 8.19 percent last month, after slowing to 8.10 percent in February. Meanwhile, core consumer price inflation has been sticky at around 8 percent, a level deemed uncomfortably high by RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. * Wholesale prices are also due on Tuesday, although markets now focus more on consumer inflation given it has become the focus of the RBI, which next reviews policy in early June. * Data after the close of markets on Friday showed industrial output in February unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent from a year earlier, while separately, India's trade deficit hit a five-month high. * The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold in a 59.80 to 61 range next week, with investors also closely tracking domestic shares at the start of the corporate earnings season. * The benchmark 10-year bond is seen holding in a 8.85 to 9.05 percent range with the retail inflation data being the key factor to watch.