(Updates with industrial output data in 4th bullet point) * Indian shares could pause for breath after a record-setting rally as quarterly earnings reports, inflation data and the continued five-week long elections breed caution. * Software stocks are on watch with Infosys Ltd kicking off March-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday. Wipro and HCL Technologies report on Thursday. * Index heavyweight Reliance Industries is due to post its results on Friday. * India's consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly to 8.19 percent in March due to higher food prices. Data after the close of markets on Friday showed industrial output in February unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent from a year earlier. * The RBI's next policy review is not until early June. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Markets closed for a local holiday Tues: Infosys earnings, India's CPI and WPI data for March Wed: TCS, Indusind Bank results, China's Q1 GDP Thurs: Earnings of Wipro, HCL Technologies Fri: Reliance Industries results (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)