I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46700 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 33750 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 39600 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 138000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 27300 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9500 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 26400 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 13000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 38500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 665 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 257 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 99 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 40000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 852 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 885 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 850 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 895 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 968 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 950 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 74000 2. Rapeseed Oil 64200 3. Sunflower Oil 60500 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 95000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 62500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 62500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 60000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 63500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 60000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 57500 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 64800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 65200 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 81000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 795 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 850 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1250 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1290 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified