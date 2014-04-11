BRIEF-AMERICAN WATER SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.415/SHARE
* AMERICAN WATER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10.7 PERCENT
Apr 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date April 15, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 101.352
Yield 2.8 pct
Payment Date April 15. 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English and Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1055430182
April 21 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 14th week in a row, extending an 11-month recovery that is expected to boost U.S. shale production in May in the biggest monthly increase in more than two years. Drillers added five oil rigs in the week to April 21, bringing the total count up to 688, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. That is more than double the same week a year ago when there were o